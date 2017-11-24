Home Indiana Juvenile In Custody After Police Pursuit In Jasper November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A juvenile is in custody after police say he led them on a pursuit in Jasper. The incident happened Friday, November 24th around 5:50 a.m.

Jasper Police say the juvenile took a vehicle from the area of Baden Strasse. They located the car north of Jasper on 500 North east of U.S. 231.

Officers say the juvenile led them on a pursuit on the southbound lanes of U.S. 231 from 500 N, entering the city limits.

The driver lost control in the 2800 block of Newton, crashing into ATVs at Jasper Motorsports.

Police took the driver into custody.

Jasper Police were assisted by Dubois County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments