Juvenile Charged for Threats Closing Central High School

Formal charges are filed against a 16-year-old girl for threats made against Central High School in early January.

The teen is charged with obstruction of justice, false reporting, and harassment by computer.

In the probable cause affidavit, it states the teen told school officials and police she had seen a video of Roman Kellough’s suicide outside central on January 4th. She stated there were several people wearing hoodies but she recognized Roman by his hair in the video.

After Kellough’s suicide screenshots of a conversation between the teen and what appeared to be another person were spread through social media.

The texts read:

Person one: “Hey can I talk to you about something?”

Person two: “What do you want”

Person one: “why did you take the video of Roman doing that”

Person two: “I didn’t mean to just leave me alone I’m tired of people bugging me about about it ducking deleted it its gone now f******* stop!!! I loved him I never wanted him to die!! It wasn’t supposed to happen like this!”

The teen also texted Kellough’s sister the conversation and told her there was a suicide pact with Roman.

Police tracked down the other number the juvenile teen was texting. It was created through the app TextNow, which traced back to the teen.

She later confessed to police, that she sent the messages to herself, and she never saw a video of Kellough killing himself.

Click here to view the full Probable Cause Affidavit.

