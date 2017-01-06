Juvenile Charged for Starting Rumors that Closed Central

A juvenile is charged with starting rumors that ledthe school corporation to canceling classes at Central High School Friday. Evansville Police say the juvenile sent a message to himself to make it look like a conversation, then shared it, then others shared it.

EPD says it found no evidence Kellough ever intended to harm anyone other than himself.

The tragedy being referred to in the Twitter post is about 15-year-old Roman Kellough who shot himself earlier this week in the front lawn of Central High School. Bullying is suspected to be the reason Kellough took his life. Kellough’s family hopes his death can serve as a lesson for those in the community who may be in the same place he was.

