Juvenile Charged for Starting Rumors that Closed Central
A juvenile is charged with starting rumors that ledthe school corporation to canceling classes at Central High School Friday. Evansville Police say the juvenile sent a message to himself to make it look like a conversation, then shared it, then others shared it.
EPD says it found no evidence Kellough ever intended to harm anyone other than himself.
This post is from the Evansville Vanderburgh School District’s Twitter page….”Due to the amount of rumors and speculation on social media about potential threats as an outgrowth to the tragedy from earlier this week and the heightened sense of alarm, Central High School will be closed today, Friday, January 6. Please know school officials continue to work closely with EPD regarding this situation.”
The tragedy being referred to in the Twitter post is about 15-year-old Roman Kellough who shot himself earlier this week in the front lawn of Central High School. Bullying is suspected to be the reason Kellough took his life. Kellough’s family hopes his death can serve as a lesson for those in the community who may be in the same place he was.