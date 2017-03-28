Home Kentucky Juvenile Charged with Murder in Father’s Death Pleads “Not Guilty” March 28th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky Pinterest

A juvenile charged with murder and arson after setting his adopted parents home on fire has entered a plea. He appeared in Ohio county circuit court after being indicted on those and several other charges.

The 14 year old pleaded ‘not guilty’ and a pre-trial conference has been set for April 18th.

Police say the teen locked his parents James and Joy Nations bedroom door, poured gasoline under it and lit a match back in 2016.

James Nations later died at a Louisville, Kentucky burn center. The juvenile is still being held in the Bowling Green Juvenile Detention Center.

Previous story here:

Father Dies in Beaver Dam Fire

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments