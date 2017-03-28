Juvenile Charged with Murder in Father’s Death Pleads “Not Guilty”
A juvenile charged with murder and arson after setting his adopted parents home on fire has entered a plea. He appeared in Ohio county circuit court after being indicted on those and several other charges.
The 14 year old pleaded ‘not guilty’ and a pre-trial conference has been set for April 18th.
Police say the teen locked his parents James and Joy Nations bedroom door, poured gasoline under it and lit a match back in 2016.
James Nations later died at a Louisville, Kentucky burn center. The juvenile is still being held in the Bowling Green Juvenile Detention Center.
Previous story here:
Father Dies in Beaver Dam Fire