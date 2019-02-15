Juvenile Charged in Owensboro Fatal Crash

A juvenile is charged with reckless homicide for allegedly causing a deadly crash in Owensboro late last year.

The crash happened on November 30th. Police say 64-year-old Mary Sikes was injured when a juvenile driver crashed into her at the Intersection of East 25th Street and Allen Street.

Both were injured and taken to the hospital to be treated for what authorities thought was non-life-threatening injuries.

On December 12th, Sikes died from her injuries.

After launching an investigation, authorities announced the juvenile is being charged with reckless homicide for driving under the influence.

Comments

comments