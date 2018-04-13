Home Kentucky Juvenile Charged In Connection To Owensboro Shooting April 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A juvenile has been charged in connection with an Owensboro shooting Thursday night. The shooting happened in the area of West 5th Street and Plum Street.

Detectives say an adult woman sustained non-life threatening injuries related to the shooting and was treated for her injuries.

The juvenile is charged with wanton endangerment for his involvement in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information about the shooting, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

