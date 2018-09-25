44News | Evansville, IN

Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Owensboro Robbery

Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Owensboro Robbery

September 25th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

Owensboro Police have charged a juvenile with robbery in relation to an incident that occurred on September 17th.

During the incident, police say they were dispatched to the 2100 Block of Tamarack Road in reference to a shooting.

Police say the firearm had been fired during a robbery inside an apartment where the firearm was taken.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on September 24th and is facing charges of robbery 1st degree and 4 counts of wanton endangerment.

Previous story: Owensboro Police Called for Shots Fired During Robbery

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.