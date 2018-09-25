Home Kentucky Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Owensboro Robbery September 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police have charged a juvenile with robbery in relation to an incident that occurred on September 17th.

During the incident, police say they were dispatched to the 2100 Block of Tamarack Road in reference to a shooting.

Police say the firearm had been fired during a robbery inside an apartment where the firearm was taken.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on September 24th and is facing charges of robbery 1st degree and 4 counts of wanton endangerment.

Previous story: Owensboro Police Called for Shots Fired During Robbery

