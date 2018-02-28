Juvenile Arrested After Evansville Shooting

A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with a shooting that left another 16-year-old injured. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Haven Drive.

The victim was being taken to an area hospital when the driver saw a marked EPD car at Main Street and Columbia. The driver flagged down the officer and told them the shooting victim was unconscious in their car.

Officers transported the victim to the hospital in a patrol car.

Police were able to locate the suspect a few blocks from the shooting and recover a handgun.

The suspect has been placed in the Youth Care Center on Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm and Child in Possession of Firearm charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

