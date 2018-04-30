Juvenile Accused Of Shooting Man In Henderson

A juvenile is facing assault charges after a man ends up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in Henderson. The incident happened on April 23rd around 10:30 p.m.

Henderson Police were called to Methodist Hospital regarding a patient, Kyrin Jones, 21, who had been shot.

Jones told police he was driving in the 400 block of South Adams Street when he was shot in the arm.

During a search of Jones’ car, detectives found a bullet hole in the trunk of the vehicle.

Using surveillance video from a nearby business and anonymous tips, detectives were able to identify the 16-year-old juvenile as the suspect.

On April 27th, detectives interviewed the juvenile, who told police he fired three to four rounds into the air, but didn’t mean to shoot anyone.

The 16-year-old is charged with assault and was taken to the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah.

