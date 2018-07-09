Home Indiana Evansville Justice Shepherd And Jeff Marston Get A Glimpse Of Evansville Now July 9th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

Evansville’s current director of the Department of Metropolitan Development led a special tour throughout the city Monday. The city’s first DMD director, Jeff Marston and former Indiana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Randall Shepherd took in the sights and sounds of main street.

“We were the era that went into the neighborhoods as opposed to the major activities downtown on the walkway and that sort of stuff so that was a whole new platform for the development of the city,” says Jeff Marston, the first Department of Metropolitan Development.

The group toured some area neighborhoods, like Jacobsville and Haynie’s Corner, and they even had lunch with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke at Bru Burger. Marston is glad to see the growth over these past 35 years he has been gone. “The thing that’s different is so many new things, obvious examples, of people that have companies investing in Evansville. Which 40 years ago, there were a lot fewer of them,” says Marston.

Local business owner, Amy Word, is an example of people investing in downtown Evansville. She turned a Victorian mansion into The Dapper Pig.

“The building had been vacant for six years prior to us purchasing it and we were able to transform it into this eclectic and neat new restaurant concept for Evansville,” says Amy Word, owner of The Dapper Pig. She says she’s happy to see how Haynie’s Corner has developed over the years. “It’s always so fun to see those people and to see the looks on their faces and go ‘we had no idea this was so amazing down here.’ So we want to keep that momentum going that way,” says Word.

