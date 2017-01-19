Home Indiana Justice Rucker Announces Retirement In Spring 2017 January 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

After almost three decades an Indiana Supreme Court Justice will step down from the bench in the spring. Justice Robert Rucker, who is Indiana’s 105th Supreme Court Justice, announces his retirement this spring.

Justice Rucker was appointed to the Supreme Court by former Governor Frank O’Bannon in 1999. During his time, he has served with eight other justices (those include Boehm, Shepard, Sullivan, Dickson, David, Massa, Rush, and Slaughter).

Before being appointed to the Supreme Court, Rucker served on the Indiana Court of Appeals and was appointed by Governor Evan Bayh in 1991. While serving on the Court of Appeals, he served with 23 other judges (Sullivan, Hoffman, Robertson, Staton, Buchanan, Garrard, Shields, Miller, Ratliff, Conover, Chezem, Baker, Sharpnack, Barteau, Najam, Friedlander, Riley, Kirsch, Darden, Bailey, May, Robb, and Brook).

He was the first African American to serve on an Indiana appellate court. Justice Rucker is also a Vietname Veteran, who graduated from Indiana University (B.A. 1974) and Valparaiso University School of Law (J.D. 1976) and he earned his Master of Laws degree in the judicial process from the University of Virginia Law School (1998).

The exact date Justice Rucker will step down is unknown at this time.

Comments

comments