Justice Interviews Wrap Up and JNC Works to Pick Finalists

With the interview process complete, the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission is now tasked with selecting three people to be considered as the next Justice of the Court.

Interviews with the 11 semifinalists wrapped up Wednesday morning, after the JNC met in Executive session to deliberate and decide on the three names to send to Governor Eric Holcomb, who will make the final selection.

Among the 11 semi-finalists is State Representative Tom Washburne of Evansville.

