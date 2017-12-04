Just Rennie’s In Evansville Celebrates National Cookie Day

It’s National Cookie Day, and people all over the world can celebrate with cookies from Just Rennie’s in Evansville. The local cookie and catering company offers their famous cookies in a variety of flavors from chocolate chunk to oatmeal raisin.

The cookies can be shipped anywhere in the world, and they even offer domestic shipping to overseas military bases.

Co-owner Doug Rennie says, giving cookies as a gift adds a personal touch.

Rennie said, “Gift cards are not as personal, this has a personal touch. Because it’s all natural ingredients, we use quality ingredients, and the way we package them they stay fresh, they won’t break. We ship overseas, we shipped to South Korea before, we shipped to Canada, they still arrive in perfect condition.”

To take a look at what they offer go to Just Rennie’s.

