Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Charges

Empire star Jussie Smollett was indicted by a Chicago grand jury Friday on 16 felony counts.

Smollett was charged last month with felony disorderly conduct for the false report he made with Chicago police. He claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

He told CPD two masked men assaulted him when he was returning home from Subway around 2 a.m. He claimed the two men hurled homophobic and racist slurs at him and tied a noose around his neck before escaping.

Last month, police arrested two brothers in connection with the alleged attack. Police say the brothers admitted to orchestrating the attack and receiving $3,500 from Smollett as payment.

Smollett has insisted that he is innocent.

Comments

comments