Jury Trials Set For Man Accused Of Child Molestation and Bribery
The jury trials are set for an Evansville man accused of child molestation and bribery. 77-year-old William Hilakos will appear for trial on the child molestation charges on Monday, December 18th at 8 a.m.
Hilakos is accused of offering a family member of the alleged victim $50,000 in exchange for the charges against him being dropped.
Hilakos was out of jail last December to get treatment for a broken hip he suffered in jail. His initial hearing was delayed because of that injury.
Hilakos’ trial date for the bribery charges is set for Monday, November 20th at 8 a.m.
Bond Revoked for Man Accused of Bribery and Child Molestation – January 12th, 2017