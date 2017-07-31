Home Indiana Evansville Jury Trials Set For Man Accused Of Child Molestation and Bribery July 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The jury trials are set for an Evansville man accused of child molestation and bribery. 77-year-old William Hilakos will appear for trial on the child molestation charges on Monday, December 18th at 8 a.m.

Hilakos is accused of offering a family member of the alleged victim $50,000 in exchange for the charges against him being dropped.

Hilakos was out of jail last December to get treatment for a broken hip he suffered in jail. His initial hearing was delayed because of that injury.

Hilakos’ trial date for the bribery charges is set for Monday, November 20th at 8 a.m.

Comments

comments