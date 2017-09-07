Home Indiana Jury Trial Set for Resource Officer Accused of Child Seduction September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The jury trial is set for a resource officer in Gibson County accused of child seduction. Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Greer in July after they received complaints about his alleged sexual relations with juveniles.

In June, Indiana State Police began an investigation and learned that between January and March of 2017, Greer allegedly had sexual relations with two male juveniles while off-duty on two separate occasions.

Greer was a school resource officer for the sheriff’s office, but the incidents did not happen on school property.

His trial date is scheduled for December 4th at 8:30 a.m.

