Jury Trial Set For Man Accused Of Murder In Read Street Homicide April 26th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

A jury trial is set for the man accused of stabbing and killing another man at an apartment on Read Street in Evansville. Elijah Johnson, 25, is charged with the murder of Byron Edwards, Jr.

Edwards was found dead inside his Read Street apartment last November. A family member told police he was checking on Edwards because no one had heard from him in a couple of days. The family member said when he got to the apartment, he looked inside and saw blood on the bed sheets and in the bedroom.

When police interviewed Johnson, they say he admitted to stabbing Edwards with a knife multiple times. They also say Johnson also admitted to cleaning things he touched inside the apartment.

Johnson’s jury trial is set for August 20th at 8 a.m.

