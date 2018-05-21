Home Indiana Evansville Jury Selection Is Underway For The Trial Of Terrence Roach May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Jury selection for the trial Terrence Roach has begun.

Roach is accused of the kidnapping and murder of Aleah Beckerle in 2016.

Her remains were found in 2017, and Roach was arrested shortly after.

During an interview, he told police he had been smoking synthetic marijuana when he got the idea to kidnap Beckerle. He then broke into Beckerle’s room through a window, put her in the trunk of his car, and drove her to a house on South Bedford.

Stay with 44News for updates on the trial.

Comments

comments