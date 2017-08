Home Indiana Jury Selection Begins as Randal Coalter Trial Approaches August 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Jury selection begins Monday for a Perry County man on trial for murder.

Randal Coalter is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old David Weedman in his home back in March.

Indiana State Police investigators say Coalter attempted to make the murder look like suicide.

No motive has been released in connection with this case.

