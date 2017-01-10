Home Kentucky Jury Selection Begins For Kentucky Murder Suspect January 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Jury selection started Tuesday for a Hopkins County man charged with murder in the stabbing death of Phillip “PJ” Phelps.

Norman Barassi is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Phelps’ body was discovered in a pond in Nebo, Kentucky in May 2014.

Until last year, both Barassi and Zachary McPeak were charged with his death, but McPeak admitted to authorities that he was only with Barassi when the murder occurred.

McPeak plead guilty to complicity to commit first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. McPeak is set to be sentenced February 20th at 10:30 a.m.

