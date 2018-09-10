Jury Selection Begins for Man Accused of Killing Motel Manager

Jury selection has begun for the man accused of killing the manager of a Gibson County Motel after being told he was evicted for alleged drug activity.

Anthony Hoskins is accused of shooting and killing Steven Hess at the Diplomatic Motel in Oakland City in February of this year.

Investigators say Hess had received complaints of drug activity in the room where Hoskins was staying. After Hess told Hoskins he was being evicted, video surveillance showed Hoskins confront Hess.

Hess allegedly shoved Hoskins out of the lobby door and followed him before Hoskins allegedly took out a gun and shot at Hess, killing him. Hoskins tells police he show Hess in self defense.

The trial began this morning in Gibson County.

Comments

comments