Jury Selected From Martin Co. For Couple Accused Of Locking Daughter In Cage March 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The jury for the trial of a Huntingburg dentist and his wife accused of locking their daughter in a cage will be selected from Martin County. Alan and Aimee Friz are charged with criminal confinement and child neglect.

Last fall, the couple was accused of locking their child in a closet converted into a cage at their home. Authorities say the child was deprived of food, water, and sanitary facilities.

Their daughter also claimed Alan Friz touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

The couple requested a change of venue in November 2017.

Both are set to appear in court tomorrow for a hearing at 1 p.m. Their trial date is set for August 27th at 8 a.m.

