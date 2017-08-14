Home Indiana Jury Rules in Favor of Taylor Swift in Groping Case August 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A jury in Denver in the Civil Trial involving Taylor Swift and an ex-radio DJ reached a verdict Monday evening.

That jury decides she was in fact groped by Denver Radio Host David Mueller four years ago. Swift had accused Mueller of grabbing her backside during a backstage meet and greet.

Mueller had sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell to the tune of $3 million, saying they ruined his radio career. The judge dismissed Swift from the lawsuit just before closing arguments last week and reduced the amount Mueller could collect.

Swift said in her counter suit she wanted a one dollar payment, citing it as a symbolic chance to stand up for women everywhere.

