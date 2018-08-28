Jury Recommends 10 Year Sentence for Man Guilty of Attempted Murder

A jury has recommended a 10 year sentence for a Madisonville man found guilty of attempted murder in Henderson County.

Christopher Hancock was found guilty of the above charge after driving to kill someone while his wife and two children were in the car in April.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock was threatening to kill his wife and another person because he believed they were having an affair.

Deputies say Hancock had a loaded gun on him when he was arrested at Tyson Foods in Henderson County back in April.

A judge will sentence Hancock at a hearing to be set on a later date.

