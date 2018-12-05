Home Kentucky Jury Indicts Man on Assault Charge After Shooting OPD Officer December 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro man has been indicted on an assault charge following an incident where an OPD officers was shot in October.

David Turley was indicted by Daviess County Grand Jury on December 4th for the incident that took place on October 10th in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.

Police say the incident happened at 5:35AM when OPD Officer Zach Morris responded to the vicinity after a suspicious person was reported possibly breaking into vehicles. Police say Morris came into contact with the suspicious person who fled down an alley. Morris began checking over fences after the suspicious person disappeared.

Police say it was at this point Turley fired a handgun at Morris, possibly mistaking him for a suspicious person, striking him in his ballistic vest. Morris also fired his gun in the incident, though no one was hit by the round shot from his gun.

Morris underwent surgery at Owensboro Reginal Hospital following the incident, and has not yet returned to work.

