Jury Finds Muhlenberg Co. Man Guilty In Sexual Abuse Case November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Muhlenberg County man is found guilty in connection with a sexual abuse case.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Jesse Graham guilty and recommended that the 49-year-old receive 30 years in jail on each of the four counts of sodomy and 10 years on each of the two counts of sexual abuse to run concurrently.

In October 2016, police say Jesse Graham sexually abused two boys in Muhlenberg County. Both victims were under 12 years old.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 8th at 2:30 p.m.

Previous Story – Aug. 7, 2017

The trial of a Muhlenberg County man facing sex abuse charges has been continued.

Jesse Graham, who was 48-years-old when the alleged crimes happened, is charged with several counts of sodomy and sexual abuse on a victim under the age of 12.

He was arrested in October and was set to go to trial this week but was pushed back until November.

Graham is facing eight counts of sodomy and four counts of sexual abuse. He’s still being held in the Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center.

Previous Story – Oct. 28, 2016

Kentucky State Police arrested a 48-year-old Muhlenberg County man in connection to child sex abuse.

According to a news release, an investigation started after allegations were made against Jesse Graham.

He faces charges of sodomy and sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.

This investigation is ongoing. If you know something about this case, you are asked to call KSP at 270-676-3313.

