44News | Evansville, IN

Jury Finds Man Not Guilty Following Two Day Trial

Jury Finds Man Not Guilty Following Two Day Trial

July 17th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Tavion K. Ford was found not guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

This verdict was handed down by a Vanderburgh Superior Court jury following a two day trial.

Ford was represented in court by part-time public defender Jake Warrum.

He was facing a potential sentence of two to 12 years plus an additional six to 20 years for Habitual Offender enhancement after the jury returned the acquittal after deliberating for 30 minutes.

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.