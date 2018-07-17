Jury Finds Man Not Guilty Following Two Day Trial
Tavion K. Ford was found not guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
This verdict was handed down by a Vanderburgh Superior Court jury following a two day trial.
Ford was represented in court by part-time public defender Jake Warrum.
He was facing a potential sentence of two to 12 years plus an additional six to 20 years for Habitual Offender enhancement after the jury returned the acquittal after deliberating for 30 minutes.