Jury Finds Ken Bailey Not Guilty in Connection to Pollack Avenue Shooting December 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man charged with attempted murder is found not guilty. After a three-day trial, Kent Bailey was acquitted and released from jail.

Bailey was accused of shooting another man eight times at the Evansville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Pollack Avenue.

That shooting happened in November 2016. The victim survived.

