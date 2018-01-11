Home Indiana Jury Finds Gibson County Resource Officer Guilty of Child Seduction January 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A former school resource officer in Gibson County is found guilty of child seduction.

Indiana State Police say Daniel Greer used his position as the Gibson Southern High School resource officer to have a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old student of the school.

He’s also accused in another case of child seduction and obstruction of justice with a separate teenager from the school.

Troopers say the sexual relations happened off campus on two occasions.

His sentencing is set for February 14th.

