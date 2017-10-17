Home Indiana Evansville Jury Finds Deshay Hackner Not Guilty In Connection To Murder Of Willie Williams October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A jury finds Deshay Hackner not guilty in connection to the 2014 shooting death of Willie Williams.

During the second day of his trial, Hackner was found not guilty of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

That verdict came back after the jury deliberated for 45 minutes.

Evansville Police found Williams’ body in an alley between Governor Street and Elliot Street on Thanksgiving in 2014.

Hackner was one of the persons of interest in the case.

Comments

comments