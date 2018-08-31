44News | Evansville, IN

Jury Finds Clinton Loehrlein Guilty Of Murder

Jury Finds Clinton Loehrlein Guilty Of Murder

August 31st, 2018 Evansville

Facebook Twitter

A Vanderburgh County jury has found Clinton Loehrlein guilty of the murder of his wife Sherry Loehrlein, as well as the attempted murder of his twin daughters.

The verdict concluded a five day trial.  Jury met for close to two hours this afternoon following closing arguments.  Loehrlein was also found guilty of battery, aggravated assault, and resisting law enforcement.

Loehrlein was convicted of shooting his wife at their home on January 23, 2017.  He then attacked his daughters, shooting one in the arm and shooting the other multiple times as well as stabbing her.  Both daughters survived.

Sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October 1st at 10:30 A.M.  Following the verdict, Loehrlein pled guilty to firearm enhancement which will add another 5-20 years onto his sentence.

Blaine Fentress

Assistant News Director

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.