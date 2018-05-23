Home Indiana Evansville Jury Continues to Deliberate in Trial of Terrence Roach May 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Jurors have been deliberating for over three hours now. Jurors had inquired about how much time they have to deliberate. They also requested to rewatch videos of Terrance Roach’s interview with police and phone calls between Roach and his mom while he was in custody.

As we speak they are now watching those videos in the courtroom and the hallway has been closed off. Roach is accused of kidnapping killing 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle in July 2016.

Terrance did not take the stand in his defense. This morning the defense called doctor James Jacobi who performed the autopsy on Beckerle to the stand. Two retired EPD officers, Tony Walker and William Arbough who were apart of the investigation took the stand.

During closing arguments. The defense attorney questioned evidence that Roach broke into Beckerle’s window, saying there were no signs of forced entry. Prosecutors showed jurors video of roach being interviewed by detectives and admitting to the crimes.

Beckerle’s family is here waiting for a verdict to be reached. Some members of her family are wearing shirts that say justice for Beckerle. Stay with 44News for the latest on when a verdict is reached.

