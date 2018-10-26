Juror Misconduct Arises Clint Loehrlein Murder Case

A man found guilty of killing his wife and trying to kill his twin daughters could have his conviction overturned. Clint Loehrlein’s defense team is trying to get his conviction thrown out because of juror misconduct.

Back in August Loehrlein was found guilty of murdering his wife Sherry and trying to kill his twin daughters. His sentencing hearing was supposed to be October 1st but that was pushed back for this mistrial motion.

Neither the prosecutor, the juror’s lawyer nor Loeherlein’s lawyer’s would comment on this ongoing case.

The juror accused of misconduct was expected to testify through a public hearing but the judge ruled that juror will be deposed in Johnson County in late November.

Both sides will then enter written arguments to the court and the decision should be made on January 10th at 1:30 p.m.

