Jurassic Quest Exhbit Returns To Evansville

The Jurassic Quest exhibit opened Friday afternoon at the Old National Events Plaza. There are more than 80 life size dinosaurs to check out–some can even walk.

Tickets start at $15 for children and $20 for adults.

And an exclusive: Jurassic Quest ha the only interactive baby dinosaurs in North America. You can touch them and see what dinosaurs look like in real life.

There are plenty of hands on activities, including fossil digs, bouncy houses and even dinosaur rides.

The event goes on until Monday night. If you want to get tickets, go to their website http://www.jurassicquest.com/

