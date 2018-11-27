Home Indiana Junior Achievement Names Hall of Fame 2019 Inductees November 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The 2019 Junior Achievement Business Hall of the Fame laureates are being honored for their work and dedication to our community.

Tuesday, former University of Southern Indiana President Linda Bennett, the CEO of SS&C Technologies, William Stone, and Robert Morris of Morris Grain, Imperial Plastics and the River House Hotel were all inducted into the hall.

The group looks for people who show business excellence, courageous actions and thinking, innovative thinking and people who are inspiring leaders.

The Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame was created in 2006 and its goal is to honor outstanding business leaders in our communities

