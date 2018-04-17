Junior Achievement Named Organization Of The Year

Junior Achievement is being named Organization of the Year by the Institute for Financial Literacy as part of its 2018 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education Awards.

JA received the honor for the work it has been doing to incorporate technology into the delivery of its financial literacy programs.

The Institute for Financial Literacy announced the winners of the 2018 Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards that were presented on April 9th at a ceremony during the annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

Now in its 12th year, the EIFLE Awards were created to acknowledge innovation, dedication and the commitment of individuals and organizations that support financial literacy education worldwide.

After considering several nominations, the judges presented 11 EIFLE awards:

– Organization of the Year: Junior Achievement

– Educator of the Year – Derek D’Angelo

– Adult’s Book: General – Make Your Kid a Money Genius (even if you’re not) By: Beth Kobliner

– Adult’s Book: Investing and Retirement Planning – Wealth by Virtue By: Chad Gordon

– Adult’s Education Program: Money Management – Adult Financial Literacy Library Program By: Credit Counseling Society

– Adult’s Education Program: General – Military Families Learning Network Personal Finance Concentration Area By: eXtension, Cooperative Extension System

– Children’s Book: General – Counting with Common Cents: Dime’s Quest By: Deirdre McCarthy

– Children’s Education Program: Financial Responsibility and Decision Making – Pet Shop By: CPA Canada Financial Literacy

– Children’s Education Program: General – Girl Scout Financial Literacy Badges Made Easy By: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

– Children’s Education Program: Planning and Money Management – Águila y Sol. Esto no es un volado By: Asociación mexicana de afores A.C. (AMAFORE)/ Museo Interactivo de Economía (MIDE)

– Instructional Game of the Year – Official Money Game for Students By: Money Savvy Generation, Inc.

For more information about the Institute for Financial Literacy, click here, or to find more information about the EIFLE Awards click here.

