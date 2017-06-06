The June 8, 1982 Progressive Derecho……A.K.A “Kansas City Derecho of 1982”

Above images courtesy of Evansville Courier & Press………..& Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library……..

A progressive derecho (derecho associated with stationary fronts or edges of heat waves, usually in summer, with less tornado potential than serial derechos [associated with larger-scale low pressure systems]), with origins in Kansas late in the evening of June 7, produced widespread, near continuous wind damage (wind gust measured at 100 mph at Moberly, Missouri Airport near Columbia!) all the way to eastern Kentucky by the evening of June 8. The derecho struck the Tri-State in the morning-midday hours.

The bow echo produced widespread damaging straight-line winds of 60-70 mph across Wayne, White, Saline, Gallatin, Wabash & Edwards counties with tree & powerline damage 10:28-11:16 a.m. 1.00” hail fell at Mt. Carmel.

Winds in excess of 70 mph raked Posey County with numerous trees & powerlines downed, especially at Mt. Vernon & St. Phillip. The roof was blow off of a train shed at Mt. Vernon.

Storms then intensified even more as they struck Henderson & Evansville causing extensive damage. 2 airplanes were destroyed & hangars damaged at the Henderson City Airport where wind gusts over 90 mph were clocked. Racetrack grandstand was demolished & streets were impassable over much of the city where hundreds of trees & powerlines were toppled. Roof damage to homes & buildings also occurred in the city. In Evansville, trees & powerlines were downed, roofs blown off of buildings & WIKY & NWR’s radio towers were toppled. An incredible 120 trees were felled at Garvin Park, all of them over 100 years old. To this day, the relatively open nature of the park is a result of the derecho leveling most of the trees & opening the forest-like canopy. A measured gust of 76 mph was reported at Evansville Regional Airport. A dozen planes were flipped or otherwise damage at Skylane Airport on the north side of Evansville. All this said, a total of 60 people were injured in the Evansville area.

Winds gusted in excess of 70 mph at Petersburg with numerous trees toppled at 12:23 p.m. Trees & powerlines were blown down in Boonville at 1 p.m., while homes received minor damage at Reo & Rockport at 1:45 p.m.

Golfball hail was reported from Princeton, Dale with quarter-sized hail at Mt. Carmel & Lynnville., apparently in the comma head of the bow.

Homes were also damaged in McLean, Ohio & Hancock counties & many large trees were uprooted or snapped. Trees were also downed in Daviess County (Kentucky).

