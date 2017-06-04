June 4, 1814 Tornado Outbreak

THE BIG HAIL-STORM.

Some of emigrants to Gill Township reached Gill’s Prairie in 1814, and met with the most frightful storm of which early days can furnish any account. The women and children were put under the wagons to protect-them from the hail. Hailstones were so large and fell with such force that the wagon covers were torn to shreds. Large trees were twisted from the ground, and small live stock was carried away.

History of Sullivan and Greene Counties By Miss S. E. McKinney 1884 Page 662

A tornado that was extremely destructive went through Posey County June 4, 1814. Hit southern Posey and northern Gibson around Hazleton.

Posey County, Indiana Information from Newspaper Files In the New Harmony Library By Carroll C. & Gloria M. Cox Page 61

The course of the two was nearly parallel and simultaneous, about fifteen or twenty miles apart proceeding from the south west to north east. One passed thro’ the prairie on the Little Wabash, and was beyond our sight. The other passed in plain view, distant, on the first appearance about three or four miles and from the levelness of the country was visible for many leagues in its progress. Its shape was much like that of a cone or sugar loaf, with the small end downwards flaring considerably as it joined the cloud above. It was as black as pitch, and appeared to boil like that substance over a furnace. The cloud above was also very black. The extent at the bottom of the tornado was been ascertained to have been between half a mile and a mile.

Greensburg Gazette Greensburg, Pennsylvania June 11, 1814

On Saturday last, this and the adjoining counties were visited by one of the most violent tornadoes, accompanied by hail of the most frightful size, that the country perhaps ever experienced. Every thing which lay in its course was more or less damaged-houses unroofed, and in some cases entirely demolished, and the sills removed 8 or 10 feet from the foundation-the timber in its range destroyed-small grain and meadow nearly or quite destroyed-corn very materially injured-a great number of horses and cattle killed. The hail was from the size of hen eggs to that of goose eggs, and some of them weighing three quarters of a pound. It appears to have divided into two veins, one passing upon Maria creek, about 10 miles above this place, the other upon Patoca, about 25 miles below.

Greensburg Gazette Greensburg, Pennsylvania June 11, 1814

The first cyclone passing over the country was in June, 1814, from the northwest in an easterly direction. It demolished the Barker House on Hall’s Hill adjioning Princeton. The house was a log structure, and at the time contained nine children, none hurt seriously. The Williams family, who were in it, had just arrived from Pennsylvania. The scanty furniture was scattered by the wind in every direction; the largest trees were torn up by the roots, and everything standing in its path leveled to the ground; it was one-fourth of a mile in breath, rising and falling at times.

History of Gibson County, Indiana: With Illustrations Descriptive of Its Scenery and Biographical Sketches of Some of Its Prominent Mean and Pioneers By Jas. T. Tartt & Co. 1884 Page 66

In June, 1814, the first cyclone passed over Gibson county, passing from a northwesterly to an easterly direction. The Barker house, on Hall’s hill adjoining Princeton, was destroyed and many other evidences of destruction were left in the path. The trees of the forest were torn up by the roots, crops were leveled to the earth, and odds and ends of furniture, farm implements, etc., were scattered to the distance of miles from their base.

History of Gibson County: Her People Industries and Institutions By Gil. R. Stormont 1914 Page 305

The first term of the court of common pleas convened at the house of William Harrington, Monday, May 10, 1813. This house was one mile and a half west of the present city of Princeton. It was a double log house. It was blown down in June, 1814, by a terrible hurricane. The building was roofed with clapboards, which were held in place by weight poles, and when the building fell one of Mr. Harrington’s daughters was crippled. The house was immediately rebuilt.

History of Gibson County: Her People Industries and Institutions By Gil. R. Stormont 1914 Page 66

On June 4, 1814, a terrible tornado passed over Dubois County, following Patoka River. It was in the shape of a cone, with the apex downward and black as pitch, and appeared to boil. It was about one mile wide, and destroyed much timber. Its path, “the barren”, some ponds and the streams in the county were about the only places that admitted sunlight. Dubois County had one of the greatest hardwood forests in the Ohio Valley.

History of Dubois County From Its Primitive Days to 1910 By George R. Wilson 1910 Page 71

I communicate the following, chiefly on account on one or two circumstances attending these phenomena of nature, which I do not recollect to have noticed in any other description I have seen. Two passed in this vicinity on Saturday last, attended with their usual destructive effects upon the timber, and razed the few buildings in their course to the foundations, destroying fences, corn &c. In crossing the Ohio river the water was taken out and the fish of very description were thrown and left upon the land. The lower end of Wabash island is desolated. Upon passing the river there, it took the strong house of Capt. Casey entirely down, and (sad to relate) killed two men and the wife of one of them and wounded three other persons. What further damage was done we have not heard. The broken branches of trees continue still to float by us in the river.

The course of the two was nearly parallel and simultaneous, about fifteen or twenty miles apart, proceeding from south west to north east. One passed thro’ the prairies on Little Wabash, and was beyond our sight. The other passed in plain view, distant, on the first appearance, about three or four miles, and from the levelness of the country was visible for many leagues in its progress. Its shade was much like that of a cone or sugar loaf, with the small end downwards; or rather like a speaking trumpet, its upper part flaring considerably as it joined the cloud above. It was as black as pitch, and appeared to boil like that substance over a furnace. The cloud above was also very black. The extent of the bottom of the tornado has been ascertained to have been between half a mile and a mile.

A singular circumstance observed by myself, and by others who were within half a mile was this-that the most vivid flashes of lightning were observed to pass between the heavens and the earth in quick succession, just in front and rear, and sometimes through the body of the tornado, (or perhaps around it in a line from it to our eyes) and still no peals of thunder were heard from them. I do not think I sever saw so broad and vivid flashes before in my life. Indeed I never before had so deliberate and fair a view of a phenomenon of this nature.

It has occurred to me, and I submit it to philosophers to decide, whether the extreme velocity of the air within the whirl, did not prevent the vibrations or undulations by which sounds is conveyed, from being communicated to the tranquil air without. Were not the vibrations carried round and round within the tornado, and there expended? This opinion is confirmed to me by the recollection of what I have heard persons say, who have been in tornadoes, that there is a continued loud, thunder sounds, which I think is produced by the electrical concussion within the whirl. Persons within hear it continually, while those out of it hear nothing, even from the fiercest flashes of lightning.

I will mention but one other circumstance. The hailstones which fell in these tornadoes, were as large as a man’s two fists. They were tried to be put into a pint tin cup, and would not go in. Hail of this dimension may be formed by being long borne up and drive round through a moist medium by the whirling wind, before being let down to the ground; whereas by descending in a right line, or nearly so, it can never become so large.

Cincinnati Liberty Hail in Greensburg, Pennsylvania Gazette, July 16, 1814

The east end of the township [1 Franklin Township] was called by the name of “Falling Timber, ” as a terrific cyclone passed through that part of the county & blew down all the large timber. The pea vines were then thick in the woods and all kinds of stock thrived upon them. When savages would come in and steal a horse they could usually be traced by the path they made through the pea vines.

Centennial History of Washington County, Indiana By Warder W. Stevens 1916 Page 554

1 Supplemental by me

A severe weather outbreak occurred across portions of Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. A tornado destroyed or unroofed homes at the edge of Kaskaskia, along the Mississippi River. Tornadoes also occurred near the Wabash River, across Lawrence and Wabash Counties. The tornado in Wabash County was reportedly a mile wide, and crossed into Indiana. Damage from this tornado in forested areas was reportedly still visible in 1876. Further south, a tornado crossing the Wabash River north of Shawneetown reportedly devastated the lower end of Wabash Island, killing 3 people on the Indiana side.

National Weather Service Central Illinois

The tornado in Edwards Count was described as looking like a sugar loaf. John James Audubon described looking southwest from near Morganfield through the woods, the tornado was looking like a yellow oval spot through the trees.

This is actually a pic from the great F4 Edmonton, Alberta tornado in 1987, but is representive of a tornado that looks like a sugar loaf, as described by pioneers witnessing the Edwards/Wabash Co. tornado of 1814.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments