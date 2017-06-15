June 13, 1857 Severe Weather

On this evening reportedly “one of the most severe thunderstorms ever experienced in this city” (up to the time) hit Evansville. An 1856 map of Evansville shows that the edge of Evansville extended only to Columbia & it was fragmented patchwork of farm fields, freshly-cleared land & areas of untouched forest (though very mass clearing & logging was underway). Crops surrounding the city were reportedly “prostrated” & telegraph lines were knocked out between Evansville & Vincennes, Vincennes & St. Louis, Evansville & Louisville & Evansville & St. Louis by a multitude of fallen trees.

“Large quantities” of hail the size of hickory nuts was reported on the railroad north of Vincennes, which broke many twigs & leaves from the trees. Rainfall of 1.65″ was measured from the storm in the Evansville area.

Interestingly, 25 houses were leveled & 50 others damaged at Pana, Illinois (Christian County). Many homes were reportedly completely swept clean, making this tornado a likely intense, violent one. New stores were “torn to fragments” & many churches & buildings in the town damaged or destroyed. “Roofs were carried through the air as if they were straws.” Large hail accompanied the storm & tornado. This tornado reportedly swept through the entire southern part of the county, accompanied by the intense wind/large hail. Aurora was also heavily damaged by intense winds & a tornado.

A tornado with a “funnel-shaped black moving body of nebulous character” hit the edge of Utica, New York, killing 2 & injuring 1.

June 17, 1857, major flooding hit areas around Ithaca, New York. It appears be the result of a highly localized warm-season precip event directly on the Six Mile Creek watershed (the creek just south of the Commons), which gives the impression of a wet microburst or extreme cloudburst type of event. Both tend to be local and related to intense thunderstorm activity. The raging torrent washed out two dams, whose debris then slammed into the Aurora St. bridge, collapsing its stone arches and sending the whole massive cluster of debri surging through the town.

