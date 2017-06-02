Home Kentucky June 10th Last Day to Register For Owensboro Community Summer Session June 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

There’s still time to sign up for the 8 week summer session at Owensboro Community and Technical College

Classes begin Wednesday, June 7th but students can register up until Friday, June 10th.

Anyone interested can visit the online website and click “apply now” or stop by the main campus from 8 to 5:30 Monday through Thursday or 8 to 4:30 Friday.

For more information or to apply, click on the link provided: https://owensboro.kctcs.edu/

Comments

comments