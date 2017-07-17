July is National Ice Cream Month…so what better way to celebrate than talk about the favorite sweet treat? Today, the Evansville Meijer store joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on the show to talk about their popular brand called Purple Cow.

Here are some fun facts about ice cream:

-About 10% of all the milk produced by U.S. dairy farmers is used to make ice cream.

-As the top ice cream consumers in the world, Americans eat about 48 pints of ice cream per person per year, that’s 192 scoops!

-Meijer sells more than three Olympic swimming pools worth of Purple Cow ice cream every year!

The top ten most popular flavors include:

Mint Chocolate Chip

Scooperman

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Cookies and Cream

Butter Pecan

Moose Tracks

Cookie Dough

Chocolate

Neapolitan

Vanilla

