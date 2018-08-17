July Employment Rates for Indiana and Kentucky
The Indiana and Kentucky employment rates are in and show the Hoosier state remains below the national rate while Kentucky saw a slight increase.
Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.4% for July, remaining below the national rate of 3.9%. The state’s unemployment rate has now been below the U.S. rate for more than four years. Indiana’s labor force has had a net increase of 15,564 over the previous month.
In addition, Indiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims continue to be at historical lows.
In Kentucky, the unemployment rate saw a slight increase in July. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, July’s unemployment rate was 4.3%. The statewide figure is preliminary, but does show an increase from the 4.2% rate reported in June.
Officials say the state is doing better year over year, as the Kentucky’s unemployment rate in July 2017 was 5%.