July Employment Rates for Indiana and Kentucky August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle

The Indiana and Kentucky employment rates are in and show the Hoosier state remains below the national rate while Kentucky saw a slight increase.

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.4% for July, remaining below the national rate of 3.9%. The state’s unemployment rate has now been below the U.S. rate for more than four years. Indiana’s labor force has had a net increase of 15,564 over the previous month.

In addition, Indiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims continue to be at historical lows.

In Kentucky, the unemployment rate saw a slight increase in July. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, July’s unemployment rate was 4.3%. The statewide figure is preliminary, but does show an increase from the 4.2% rate reported in June.

Officials say the state is doing better year over year, as the Kentucky’s unemployment rate in July 2017 was 5%.

