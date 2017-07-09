July 7, 1915 Unseasonable Severe Weather Outbreak

Wind damage was reported across northern Daviess County, Indiana with trees/limbs downed & barns unroofed. One man drowned in a rain-swollen creek north of Odon. $2.5 million (inflation-adjusted) in damage occurred at/around Washington. 4 deaths occurred near there (3 others noted [at the time] as being unlikely to survive). Multiple farmhouses were completely demolished, resulting in the deaths. One person drowned.

Buildings were unroofed in Owensboro & Henderson with hundreds of trees toppled. Two tornadoes were reported in Henderson County. 1 person was killed in Earlington.

A girl was picked up & thrown up against a fence 40′ away near Paris, Illinois by a tornado (but survived), while extensive wind damage occurred in the city of Paris. The county poorhouse was badly damaged in eastern Edgar County & crops where completely swirled, sucked up by the tornado. Kansas, Illinois was damaged & Grandview, Illinois, near Springfield also reported damage. Southeast Edgar County received much damage to timber & crops. Damage was also reported from Martinsville & Greencastle, Indiana. It was reportedly the most severe storm in decades at Greencastle.

Large hail fell at Clinton, Indiana & wind damage hit Terre Haute & Brazil, Indiana with many trees snapped, uprooted over city streets. One large sycamore landed on a home at 1458 South Seventh in Terre Haute. It was reported that the same areas (& nearby) devastated by the March 1913 F4 tornado saw wind damage from the extremely severe t’storm.

38 were reportedly killed (17 missing at time of report) in a series of significant tornadoes or one single long-track over northern Kentucky south & southeast of Cincinnati. Several hundred were injured. Damage was reportedly at least $36.4 million (inflation-adjusted). 4 people were killed from the tornado near Carrollton, Kentucky.

7 people were killed & 20 injured by an apparent tornado, embedded in damaging straight-line winds in St. Louis & St. Charles County, Missouri. Reportedly more than 100 homes were demolished in St. Charles County alone with a total of 162 blocks being severely damaged to demolished. Two were killed near O’Fallon, Illinois when their buggy was picked up & thrown. A father was injured, while his wife & son were killed when the buggy was picked up & thrown 200 yards. Heavy damage was reported in Madison County, Illinois. Southward, Cape Girardeau reported widespread tree damage.

At Columbia, Tennessee extensive damage occurred in the city form intense wind (2 people injured), but also goose egg-sized hail. Most windows were shattered in the city.

Major flooding from torrential rainfall with wind damage occurred at Davenport, Iowa & Rock Island, Illinois

Lincoln & Custer counties in Nebraska were hit with damaging wind & hail, while heavy damage occurred at Mound City, Illinois.

Flooding was reported everywhere with +4″ of rain falling in central & southern Indiana in a short period. There are many reports from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana & Ohio of significant flooding to crops & numerous railroads & roads, bridges being washed out by flooding.