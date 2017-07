July 4th forecast:

Sun & clouds with a few scattered t’storms (30% coverage morning-afternoon…..20-30% evening-night)………..very warm to hot & humid…..generally light east to southeast breeze.

Highs 87-92 for area as a whole after 67-71 in the morning with temperatures falling into the 70s by mid to late evening, but still muggy.

Chad Evans



