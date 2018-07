You can catch the balloon guy & magician, Daniel Herron at various events this month. Today with a small studio audience, he again stumps us. Did he perplex you? We were stumped and impressed! If you would like to contact Daniel, check out his website: www.danieltheballoonguy.com.

Here’s his upcoming shows:

July 4th: 4-8pm

Providence, KY Independence Day Celebration

July 10th: Cow Appreciation Day

Evansville, IN Chick-Fil-A

