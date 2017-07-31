July 31, 2012 Long-Track Violent HP Supercell

In the intensely hot, dry summer of 2012, a cluster of severe supercell t’storms develop northwest & north of the Tri-State. The storm cluster intensified & one single, violent HP supercell began to dominate over a 125-mile track (Northwest Bloomington, Indiana to McLean County, Kentucky). It began to produce sporadic wind damage with large, 1″ hail northwest of Bloomington in Owen County. This continued into western Greene County, Indiana, with 1″ hail & branches blow down at Lyons. The storm tracked south, then south-southwest, wobbling back & forth, its low-level rotation trying to pull it & deviate it from the main northwest flow aloft.

The supercell then produced wind damage at Sandborn, northeast Knox County & 2 miles north of Plainville with trees blocking Route 57 (0.50″ hail accompanied the damaging gusts), northwestern Daviess County (Indiana). Gusts of 70 mph were reported at Washington with multiple reports of 1″ diameter hail, then tree limbs were reportedly blown down southwest of Petersburg with 0.88″ hail.

The most significant part of the storm occurred around the Oakland City area. Baseball & even grapefruit-sized hail occurred, injuring several spectators at the Sweet Corn Festival parade in Oakland City. It also produced an intense macroburst with peak winds to 110 mph. With an average path wind of 3.5 miles, the extreme gusts tracked over a 12-mile path, snapping or uprooting thousands of trees. 78 homes & businesses sustained major damage with an addition 249 with minor damage. Damage just in the city limits of Oakland City was $6 million. Many farm buildings were damaged or destroyed as far south as Mackey, while the wind, with the very large hail added to the extensive damage in Oakland City. Many roads were impassable via debris & Route 57 was closed for a period of time.

The supercells’ large hail & extreme wind (macroburst) began just north of Oakland City, tracked through all of eastern Gibson County, including Buckskin & Mackey. This damage/hail track ended just north of I-64 in far northwestern Warrick County. However, the storm went on to produce additional large hail (golfball) & extensive tree damage from Chandler to Newburgh (micorburst with peak gust 80 mph) & again between Henderson & Owensboro (limbs down with 0.88″ hail as far south as northwest McLean County), but it did not equal the intensity & scale of the destruction in eastern Gibson County.

