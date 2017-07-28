The July 25, 1925 2012 Oakland City-Style Downbursts

A 2012-style either micro or macrobursts (both put under the category of downburst………but microburst has diameter of 2.5 miles or less, while macroburst has diameter of more than 2.5 miles) hit the Evansville & Boonville areas in the afternoon of July 25, 1925. I currently do not have enough data to pinpoint the exact diameters of damage, so I cannot definitively say it was micro or macro, so it can only be referred to as downbursts right now.

Damage reports in local press & U.S. Weather Bureau (now National Weather Service) at the time speaks of downburst pattern to the damage with peak winds of 110 mph. The damage in the Evansville area is similar to that experienced in Oakland City in late summer 2012 when National Weather Service storm surveys revealed winds of up to 110 mph.

Many structures received damage in the heart of the city of Evansville with chimneys broken off & crumbled, cornices of buildings broken off & some homes received extensive roof damage. Many trees & power poles were toppled. Like the 1884 & 1982 storms, this one ranks as one of the worst in Evansville history.

This followed a hot month with multiple days with highs of 95-100. The high temperature on the day of the downbursts was 94 at Evansville, but the day after, the high was 84, signaling the passage of a decent surface cold front. However, in the Tri-State, the only damage reports that I have come across were in the Evansville & Boonville areas. This may have been the same storm cluster that also produced extensive wind damage over parts of Jefferson County, Kentucky (Louisville) & over Henry County, Kentucky (east of Louisville).

Another interesting tidbit is that the official weather observation site at Evansville (present-day Evansville Regional Airport area) measured just 0.16″ of rainfall. This signals that the heart of the storm was over the city & the damage reports correspond with that.

