July 2017 Preview

JULY 1-9

Below Normal Temperatures, Normal Rainfall

NOTE: It looks mainly dry for all, but the earliest part of this period. That is when the rainfall will to occur.

(Normal High/Low: 89/66…..Normal Rainfall: 1.00″)

Some Welcome Rainfall, Then Very Dry, But Also Big Relief From the Intense Heat



After intense heat in our area to end June, with a few locations getting to 101, a stretch of overall below normal temperatures is possible in the first 9 days of July.

Analog & ensemble analysis points to still warm, humid 80s/90s initially behind a front that may bring some severe weather weather around June 30. A secondary cold front may bring more welcome t’storms to the Tri-State July 3.

After this, a stretch of dry, comfortable days of 78-85 are possible with lows in the 56-62 range. If latest analysis is correct, July 4 will be nice with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph during the day with lowering humidity (dew points from 60s early to 50s later in the day). Very strong surface high pressure will tend to scour out early morning clouds over western Kentucky, then bring highs of 78-84. The night of July 4 looks nice with lows 56-60 with a light northeast wind with clear skies. We will monitor & see!

It looks dry with still an overall below normal temperature trend (normal is around 89 at that point) right up to July 9.

JULY 10-18

Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/67…..Normal Rainfall: 1.00″)

Typically Muggy & Hot with Scattered T’Storms at Times…..Went Below Normal Rainfall Because the Rainfall Will Be So Hit or Miss



Beyond July 9, shows a high likelihood of it turning muggy again with scattered t’storms moving up from the Gulf of Mexico. However, there is no math that points to excessive heat. It looks like pretty normal highs of 87-91 with lows 66-72.

Really July 10-18 shows a pattern of some occasional scattered t’storms from the Gulf of Mexico & a couple of very weak frontal passages. Temperatures do not look excessive either way…….whether it be below or above normal, but a domination of 80s to some lower 90s.

JULY 19-29

Above Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/68…..Normal Rainfall: 1.10″)

Strong Upper Ridge with Intense Heat….Heat Nearing the Intensity of Late June



HOWEVER, beyond July 19 to 29, there are increasingly strong signals of a very strong upper ridge building from southern & eastern Canada, all the way to the Deep South with widespread overall dryness (only a few pop-up air mass, pulsey t’storms perhaps). Highs here will be dominated by 90s heat with the potential of a few locations getting to 100.

JULY 30-AUGUST 1

Below Normal Temperatures, Above Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/68…..Normal Rainfall: 0.33″)

Strong Upper Ridge Breakdown with Easing of Heat & Some Welcome, More Widespread T’Storms



Breakdown of the intense ridge may occur at the very end of July-first of August with some welcome t’storms & cooler weather here.

