July 12, 1879 Severe Weather

Severe weather struck the Tri-State reportedly in the overnight hours of July 11/12, 1879. A brief, but possible EF2 tornado touched down in Carmi (with substantial structural damage & multiple critical injuries), embedded in damaging straight-line winds with widespread crop, tree & building damage surrounding the city. A steamboat was capsized southwest of Evansville with 8 persons on-board. 5 swam back to shore, but 3, in the storm barely survived. Severe wind & hailstorm was reported near Owensboro, while extensive wind damage was reported from Hopkins County.

This followed a torrid high of 97 on July 11 in the Evansville metro with still 84 at midnight July 12, just prior to storms. The high July 12 was a cooler 90, while it was 82 on July 13, before returning to 90 July 14.

