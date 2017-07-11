July 11, 1958 Wayne to Wabash County Tornadoes

In the wet summer of 1958, a rather unseasonable F2 tornado tore a 15.3-mile track through Wayne County from southeast of Rinard late on July 11. Another F2 tracked 14.9 miles across the entirety of northern Edwards to northwestern Wabash County, injuring two people person near West Salem when two farmhouses were reportedly heavily damaged. One injury was a farm wife who was picked up & thrown in her backyard.

Yet another an F2 tracked 2.7 miles in northern Wabash County with a southeastward track in a rural area around Jordan Creek.

Farther north, an F3 injured 3 people, tracking over rural Coles County, Illinois (just north of I-70).

In the Tri-State, it appears the tornadoes were spawned early in the process of t’storms developing & moving eastward. An outflow boundary from earlier MCS was laid down just south of U.S. 50. The decaying MCS along the cold front is visible in the surface map for July 11, 1958, 1 p.m.:

500 mb shortwave & rather strong core of 500 mb winds from the west are seen over southern Missouri at that time (while surface winds were south to south-southwesterly).

Given dew points in the 70s, the likely shear with the core of stronger bulk shear with stronger flow aloft & especially increased low-level shear along MCS’s outflow boundary (possible MCV?), it would seem reasonable that the tornado threat would exist in the early evolution of the t’storms.

It was during this time that the three tornadoes occurred. It appears that the t’storms likely congealed into a mass of torrential t’storms fairly rapidly, given the rapid change from tornadoes to flash flooding (in fact 1 person was killed & nearly 2 other drowned & had to be rescued in flash flood waters near Brookville, Indiana [northwest of Cincinnati, Ohio]). At 1 a.m., the t’storms were then east of the Tri-State, but it was still a steamy 77 in Evansville with a dew point of 72 at Evansville.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



